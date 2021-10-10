Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 197,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

