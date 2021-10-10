Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.88%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

