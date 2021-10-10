Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 93,534 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 93,534 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

NYSE VIV opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.