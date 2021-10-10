Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.