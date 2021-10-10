Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Olin by 563.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Olin by 2,166.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 148,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 141,870 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $49.33 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.