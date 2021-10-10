Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report $154.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.80 million and the lowest is $149.50 million. Nautilus posted sales of $155.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $688.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.50 million to $729.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $654.40 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $769.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

NLS stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nautilus has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nautilus by 115.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 37.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

