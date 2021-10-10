Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.75 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $29.75 million and approximately $873,727.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023743 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,796,135 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.