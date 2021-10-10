Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.37% of Navient worth $44,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 77.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after purchasing an additional 640,225 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Navient by 574.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 280,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Navient by 268.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 163,886 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.