Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $24.48 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and $1.19 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,364,595 coins and its circulating supply is 18,018,594 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

