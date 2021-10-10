Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NEMTF opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.86. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $101.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

