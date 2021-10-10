NestEGG Coin (EGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $649.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $192,652.32 and approximately $649.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00043963 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001115 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

