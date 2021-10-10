Nestree (EGG) Market Capitalization Hits $9.07 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Nestree has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,327.23 or 1.00072921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00062332 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00517050 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.