NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of NetApp worth $117,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after buying an additional 225,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after buying an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NetApp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,161,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after purchasing an additional 188,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

