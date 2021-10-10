Netbox Coin Price Tops $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $192,503.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00142553 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,919,313 coins and its circulating supply is 78,272,385 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.