Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Trimmed by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70,580 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Netflix worth $270,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $632.66 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

