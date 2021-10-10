Netrum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Netrum has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netrum has a market cap of $11,863.70 and $5.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.