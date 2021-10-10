Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00142343 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

