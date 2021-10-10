New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 68.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 818,176 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

