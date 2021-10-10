Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

