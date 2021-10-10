Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,996 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $32,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

