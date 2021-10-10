Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,439 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

