NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,370.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.90 or 0.01081622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00338724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00324278 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001053 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00014512 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00042290 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

