NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.91 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $362,279.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065529 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002405 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,160,760,493 coins and its circulating supply is 2,120,528,384 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.