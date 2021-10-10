NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Hits $5,284.30 on Top Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for $5,284.30 or 0.09577455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $8,468.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00223436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00099743 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 223 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

