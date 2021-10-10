Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.66 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $54.52 million and $1.66 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 52.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.23 or 0.06268037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00320698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.08 or 0.01072866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00097050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $270.38 or 0.00495802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.00340165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00318347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005072 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,046,252,938 coins and its circulating supply is 8,432,002,938 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

