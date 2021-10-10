NIX (NIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,068.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. NIX has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $103,068.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NIX has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

