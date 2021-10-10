Node Runners Market Cap Hits $1.66 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Node Runners has a market cap of $1.66 million and $7,468.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $69.13 or 0.00125132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 49.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00224685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00100117 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.