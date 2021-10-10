Noir (NOR) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $219,314.34 and $380.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00101183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.09 or 0.00430795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,464,726 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.