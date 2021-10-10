Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Nokia worth $41,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NOK stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

