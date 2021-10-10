Nord Finance (NORD) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.93 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $462,209.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00084070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.69 or 1.00077680 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.52 or 0.06267786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,900 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

