Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.66% of Northwest Natural worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $46.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

