Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 123,070 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 110.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.18 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

