Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Enbridge by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,056,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 193,759 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,593 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $680,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Enbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,304,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,364,000 after acquiring an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

