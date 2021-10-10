Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of ADP opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.59 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

