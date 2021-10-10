Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after acquiring an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $202.76 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.73.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

