Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,249 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,988,532.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,189 shares of company stock worth $18,661,679 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

