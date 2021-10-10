Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,139 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $586.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

