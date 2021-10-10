Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.38% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 86.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter.

JHSC stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82.

