Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,358 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.24% of Royce Value Trust worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVT opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.