Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

