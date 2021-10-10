Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $30.62.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

