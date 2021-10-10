Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.97 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,212 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $130.06. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

