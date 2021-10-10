Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

