Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.02 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 95.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in AON by 34.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $2,153,000.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $294.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $302.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

