Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

