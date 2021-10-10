Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $72.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

