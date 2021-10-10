Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,750,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,464,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,009,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,032,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 465,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,943,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $80.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

