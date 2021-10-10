Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38,566.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $75.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $78.73.

