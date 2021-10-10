Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 12,968 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000.

Shares of ACES opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

