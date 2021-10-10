Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 15,640 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,815,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

